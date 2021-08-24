Acer Nitro 5: QHD gaming for $1,699
The Ryzen 7 5800H APU, the GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU, 16 GB of RAM (dual-channel mode), and a 1 TB SSD equip the computer for all common application scenarios. Gaming, video editing, and image processing don't pose major challenges for the Nitro. In addition, the RAM can be expanded up to 64 GB without any problems. The storage capacity is also expandable: The 15.6-incher offers room for a total of two NVMe SSDs in the M.2-2280 format. Furthermore, the laptop can also accommodate a 2.5-inch storage device.www.notebookcheck.net
