More US forces helicopter into Kabul for rescue mission

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican troops have carried out at least two missions into the beleaguered Afghan capital city of Kabul to ferry US nationals to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Pentagon officials acknowledged Monday — operations that appear to contradict repeated White House claims that Americans are having no trouble getting flights home. In...

wmleader.com

Knoxville, TNWKRN

Knoxville soldier killed in terrorist attack at Afghanistan airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A U.S. Army soldier from Knoxville was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack outside Kabul’s airport Thursday, according to his family. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was a graduate of Gibbs High School. Knauss’s grandfather Wayne Knauss said Friday that the...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

Fathers of Marines killed in Kabul attack rage against Biden

The fathers of two Marines killed in Thursday’s suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport have expressed outrage at the US government’s handling of the withdrawal of American forces, with one claiming that President Biden “turned his back” on his murdered son. “They sent my son over there as a paper...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.

