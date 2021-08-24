USA Volleyball gold medalist Haleigh Washington returns to Colorado Juniors after making history
MONUMENT - Monday afternoon a curious parent walked up to Bill and Judy Peer, owners of Colorado Juniors Volleyball, wondering what's happened to the "rookies" practice for boys and girls ages 8-12. The rookies snuck out, not wanting to miss the chance to see hometown hero Haleigh Washington who was signing autographs nearby. Washington, a Doherty High School graduate, returned to Colorado Juniors, where she played during her high school years, weeks after making history with the U.S. women's national team at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, taking home the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport.gazette.com
