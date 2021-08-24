Dear New Melle Neighbors,

On the Twentieth Anniversary of 9/11, we will be hosting a service of prayer and music to remember the events of that tragic day as well as celebrate the blessing of our Nation. Everyone is welcome to join us for this evening of prayer, music and remembrance. There will be a freewill offering at the end of the evening if you would like to support our music ministry. This is a freewill offering and not an expectation. Any money we do collect will currently go towards the payment of our new piano. This will not be a Mass. It will be roughly an hour-long from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. We will not be hosting a reception or any event before or after the service. I hope you can join us to mark this anniversary.