Superhero Hype Cosplay: Elektra

Chainsaw Man is set to finally arrive as an anime thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, but before we see the upcoming television series make landfall, fans are taking the opportunity to not only create Cosplays of some of their favorite characters but also recreate some of the images from the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Though Chainsaw Man certainly lives up to its name with plenty of blood and guts throughout its story, the series was able to pull on a number of readers' heartstrings thanks in part to the fleshed-out characters featured throughout.