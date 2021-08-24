Superhero Hype Cosplay: Elektra
Note From the Editor: This week, Superhero Hype’s special guest cosplay correspondent is Ashlynne Dae, the woman who launched our cosplay coverage last summer. Ashlynne’s subject for this column is Marvel’s Elektra Natchios, the assassin who memorably made her debut during Frank Miller’s legendary Daredevil run. While Elektra has previously appeared in live-action for Fox and for Marvel TV on Netflix, Ashlynne’s take on the character is clearly more inspired by Elektra’s comic book look.www.superherohype.com
