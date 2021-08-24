Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Superhero Hype Cosplay: Elektra

SuperHeroHype
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote From the Editor: This week, Superhero Hype’s special guest cosplay correspondent is Ashlynne Dae, the woman who launched our cosplay coverage last summer. Ashlynne’s subject for this column is Marvel’s Elektra Natchios, the assassin who memorably made her debut during Frank Miller’s legendary Daredevil run. While Elektra has previously appeared in live-action for Fox and for Marvel TV on Netflix, Ashlynne’s take on the character is clearly more inspired by Elektra’s comic book look.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosplay#Marvel Tv#Doa#Velcro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ComicsComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Hot With Zuko

Avatar The Last Airbender has had a big year, with it being announced earlier in 2021 that a new studio was being created by Paramount that would revisit the animated world of Aang and Korra, and the streaming service of Netflix recently announcing the live-action cast for their upcoming series. With actor Dallas Liu cast to play the role of the Fire Kingdom's Prince Zuko, one cosplayer has decided to give one of the most important characters to Avatar's lore a major makeover via some spot on Cosplay that once again lights a fire beneath the popular series that originated on Nickelodeon.
ComicsSFGate

Best Comics Not About Superheroes

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series revealed the kinds of worlds available to those...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Decays With Shigaraki

My Villain Academia is currently exploring the war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, with Shigaraki leading his forces against ReDestro's insane ranks that number over one hundred thousand members, and with the heir to All For One recently exhibiting some new powers, one My Hero Academia fan has created some startling Cosplay of the antagonist. With the fifth season set to end with this battle of the villains, expect one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise to land in the sixth season with the arrival of the long-awaited "War Arc,"
TV ShowsSuperHeroHype

The Flash Cinematographer Says It Isn’t a Typical Superhero Movie

The Flash Cinematographer Says It Isn’t a Typical Superhero Movie. Both Marvel and DC are starting to branch out into the multiverse with their respective films and TV shows. But according to cinematographer Henry Braham, The Flash is going to have its own unique approach to the many worlds theory, both visually and narratively speaking. While chatting with Collider, Braham, who’s currently shooting Barry Allen’s highly-anticipated standalone feature in the U.K., discussed what sets the story apart from similar movies.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Honors Kakashi with an Expert Makeover

If you have ever gone to an anime convention, it is almost assured you've seen someone cosplay Naruto. The franchise may be over 20 years old now, but the legacy of Naruto lives on. Whether you love or hate the loudmouth ninja, there are tons of characters in the anime to fall for. And thanks to one cosplayer, they are giving Kakashi lots of love with an expert tribute.
ComicsComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Captures The Sorrow Of Denji

Chainsaw Man is set to finally arrive as an anime thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, but before we see the upcoming television series make landfall, fans are taking the opportunity to not only create Cosplays of some of their favorite characters but also recreate some of the images from the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Though Chainsaw Man certainly lives up to its name with plenty of blood and guts throughout its story, the series was able to pull on a number of readers' heartstrings thanks in part to the fleshed-out characters featured throughout.
Entertainmenttrekcore.com

The Best STAR TREK Las Vegas 2021 Cosplay!

Like many other attendees, we’re still recovering from our week-long away mission to the 2021 Las Vegas Star Trek convention — Creation Entertainment’s 55-Year Mission Las Vegas — and while we shared with many of you our favorite costume efforts from the STLV floor last week on social media, we wanted to make sure the rest of you got to share our joy in these wonderful fan creations!
Beauty & Fashionmetaflix.com

Cosplay of the Day: Glimmer Cosplay as Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Gwen

Introducing the wonderfully imaginative cosplayer Glimmer Cosplay (@GlimmerCosplay) as Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Gwen, from the breakout animated hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”. Gwen is a relatively new addition to the Marvel and Spider-Man universe. The character debuted in issue #2 of “Edge of Spider-Verse” as part of the 2014–15 “Spider-Verse”...
Beauty & Fashioncogconnected.com

Klepto Presents Iconic and Intricate Cosplay That is Out of This World

We’re back with the weekly COGconnected cosplay feature. As you might have guessed, we love cosplay. Photographs, tutorials, even convention recordings, whatever form it takes. This week, we’re taking a look at Klepto, a Japanese cosplayer with a hefty library of gorgeous cosplays. All of her outfits might as well have stepped right out of the screen, including wigs, contacts, accessories, and even some really impressive tattoo work. If you’re impressed by game–and anime–accurate cosplays, look no further, because Klepto has a knack for bringing 2D characters to vibrant life.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Will Feature an Album By Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Will Feature an Album By Star-Lord. Music was never really a big part of the Guardians of the Galaxy until the first live-action film in 2014. Regardless, Peter Quill and his team are now synonymous with classic rock. However, Square-Enix’s upcoming video game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has its own lore that isn’t tied to the comics or the film. And in this timeline, Star-Lord wasn’t a nickname for Peter Quill. Instead, it was the name of an ’80s rock band.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

DC FanDome Announces 2021 Programming Slate

Last year’s FanDome event memorably delivered tons of exciting new announcements about DC’s upcoming film, TV, and video game slates. And it looks like this year’s edition of the virtual extravaganza is going to get even crazier. DC has just shared the full programming list for FanDome’s return this fall, promising new exclusive looks at some of the company’s most highly-anticipated releases. They also released new key art for the festival, which you can view below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign

As part of today's big Marvel Comics Timeless announcements, Marvel announced a brand new Daredevil event, Devil's Reign, for December 2021, from Daredevil creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. All hell breaks loose in the Marvel Universe as The Kingpin finally declares all-out war on the heroes in Devil's Reign!...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

This Classic Iron Spider Spider-Man Cosplay Is Stunning

A Marvel fan has created some stunning Spider-Man cosplay based on the classic "Iron Spider" suit from the comics. The Iron Spider suit made its now-milestone debut during Marvel's "Civil War" event of the mid-2000s; Peter Parker got the Iron Spider suit from Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) after taking the bold step of revealing his true identity to the public, as part of the stipulations of the Superhero Registration Act. As you can see below, cosplayers at CosPlayNay have done a fantastic job recreating the Iron Spider suit from the comings for a stunning homage photo shoot for this Spider-Man costume!

Comments / 0

Community Policy