Slated to release in just under two weeks, the gameplay changes for the upcoming NBA 2K22 have been revealed. In the latest Courtside Report, 2K has stated that faster gameplay and a focus on defense will help shape the game this year. Along with tighter and more responsive controls, the offensive side of the ball will become more skill-based. This allows the reworked defensive ball mechanics to dictate how the ball is moved around the court. New shot contests and blocking systems, along with an update to defensive rotations and more will swing towards the defense’s favor in NBA 2K22.