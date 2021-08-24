Cancel
Public Health

Corey Taylor urges vaccination after feeling “the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life” with COVID-19

98online.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor is encouraging all his fans to get vaccinated as he recovers from a battle with COVID-19. The Slipknot frontman revealed that he tested positive for the virus last Friday, a day after he finished a solo tour. In a new video message posted Monday afternoon, Taylor shares that he’s feeling much better — his fever’s broken, and he no longer feels body aches — and credits being fully vaccinated for helping him in his recovery.

www.98online.com

Corey Taylor
#Covid 19#Vaccinations
