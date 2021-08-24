Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Adam Trautman (foot) carted off the field vs. Jaguars on Monday

fantasypros.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrautman is set to finally get first-team reps with former tight end Jared Cook now playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. Sixth-year tight end Nick Vannett is next in line and will see increased reps while Trautman undergoes further medical analysis. Continue to monitor Trautman's status over the next 24-48 hours.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLDecider

‘Monday Night Football’ Live Stream: Where To Watch Jaguars vs. Saints Live

Live from the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football!. Optimism reigns supreme in Jacksonville as fans hope that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence can turn the Jaguars around. A disastrous 2020 season saw Jacksonville finish with an abysmal 1-15 record, which earned the Jags the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence started in Jacksonville’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, going 6-9 in limited snaps, but we may see a bit more of the No. 1 pick tonight as The Athletic reports that the Jaguars will be trying to “get Trevor Lawrence more playing time and experience” during their matchup against the Saints.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints get Adam Trautman update after injury vs Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday night was unfortunately filled with injuries. Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne is out for the season, which is a huge blow for them. Saints tight end Adam Trautman also had to be carted off. According to Nick Underhill, there is some...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs Jaguars: The (plenty of) Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

The New Orleans Saints, in the first game in Caesars Superdome history, defeat rookie Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21. A quarterback battle was seemingly won, some positions looking worse than hoped, some looks exactly as expected and some even look better than fans had expected. Continuing a series from Maddy Hudak last year, let’s look at the good, the bad and the ugly from this game.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Greg Zuerlein Activated off of PUP List, Could Kick vs Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday which got their roster down to 80 as mandated by the NFL. On Wednesday, the Cowboys got their top kicker back from 2020 as Greg Zuerlein has been activated off of the PUP list after passing a physical. Michael Gehlken on...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should still pursue a trade for Eagles’ Zach Ertz

The deadline for roster cuts has passed in the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles still have Zach Ertz on their roster. While Ertz was never in consideration of being released, there have long been discussions about him being potentially traded throughout the offseason. With the emergence of Dallas Goedert, it still seems as if Philadelphia and Ertz are headed toward a divorce, whether it be via trade or in free agency next offseason.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

The Colts brought in OT Roderick Johnson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson) After the Jaguars cut RB Leonard Fournette at around this time last year, his former RB coach Terry Robiskie said there was an attempt by some in the organization to blackball him. “I would say, yes, without a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy