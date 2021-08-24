Cancel
Grand Lake, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue Moose From Basement

By Nate Wilde
Two moose were recently rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after a calf fell into a basement in Grand Lake, Colorado on August 19th, 2021. The animals, a cow moose, and her calf found themselves in what used to be a basement at the Aspen Pine Estates; a residential area in Grand Lake that was burned by the East Troublesome Fire. The hole in the ground that used to be the basement was only about four feet deep, but nonetheless, the small calf moose couldn't get out.

