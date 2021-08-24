Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

Thursday was media day at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic and we captured some stunning photos of Boise at sunrise, from the sky!. It's the 30th Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic, an incredible Treasure Valley tradition marking its return after having last year off due to Covid-19. After a summer of smokey skies, boiling hot temperatures and all the other craziness we've faced, it's been so great to see this Boise tradition bring color to the sky. It started Wednesday with CapED kids day where kids were able to get into the tethered balloons and go up a bit and come back down. Thursday was media day and the balloons took off over the city. We got to get in one and grab some photos of our stunning city as we flew over. Friday will be the night glow and the fun continues through the weekend; the complete schedule can be found here. If you're new to the Treasure Valley, or if you've just never experienced this one of a kind event, we'd highly encourage you consider checking it out as it only comes once each year. 2021 has marked the return of some great Treasure Valley Traditions such as the Western Idaho Fair, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, and many others. The legendary Boise Music Festival took another year off but will hopefully return for 2022. Enjoy some of these pictures from inside a balloon high above Boise, and hopefully we'll see you as well at the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic!