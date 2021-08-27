Cancel
Chicago gambled on federal stimulus and will now use $500 million to pay off short-term borrowing

By Andrea Riquier
 4 days ago
The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

