Apple CEO Tim Cook has been leading the company for 10 years now. In this decade, he has successfully launched several new products, electronics, and services, like Apple Watch, AirPods, M1 Mac models, M1 iPad, HomePod mini, Apple TV+, Fitness+, Apple Music, and others. Now, the Chief Operating Officer of the $2.5 trillion will like to oversee the launch of one more major new product category before he steps down. And it is not Apple Car, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Mr.Cook is interested in unveiling AR glasses.