Foot Locker and Adidas join list of companies citing COVID-related supply chain challenges in Vietnam heading into the holiday shopping season

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson said the problems in Vietnam will have a "knock-on effect."

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

