Foot Locker and Adidas join list of companies citing COVID-related supply chain challenges in Vietnam heading into the holiday shopping season

With supply chains already disrupted due to the pandemic, experts expect companies to run into even more logistical issues due to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. Justin Maze, the senior manager of operations at transportation solutions provider Transfix, joined Cheddar to discuss the widespread devastation and how it impacted global markets. "This is, more or less, really intensifying the issues that we were already experiencing since the beginning of COVID. Whether it’s over the road, through trucks, through maritime, through trains, the supply chain in every segment is definitely dealing with different problems — either congestion or back ups — that we continue to battle with," he added.
