Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Travis Etienne’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

By Eric Moody
profootballnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Etienne will undergo surgery for a Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. He is expected to miss the entire 2021 NFL season. The article below was written and released of Etienne’s injury. He is not on injured reserve and is not expected to be on the field until the 2022 season.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lisfranc#Clemson#Jaguars#Ppr#Nfl Network#Adp#Sleeper#Senior Fantasy Analyst#Pro Football Network#Fswa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLfantasypros.com

When will Travis Etienne Return from Injury? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

Travis Etienne was one of the most hyped rookies of the 2021 draft class given his college production and the fact that the Jaguars spent a first-round draft pick to acquire him. However, his immediate fantasy outlook is clouded by the injury he sustained during Monday’s preseason game against the Saints. When will Travis Etienne return from his injury?
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Report: Foot Injury Likely Ends Travis Etienne's Rookie Season

Former Clemson running back and Jacksonville Jaguars first-round NFL draft pick Travis Etienne could miss the entire 2021 season before it even begins with a foot injury, according to a report Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury after being evaluated following Monday night's injury at...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

James Robinson Poised For Heavy Workload After Travis Etienne's Injury

Multiple reports out of Jacksonville on Tuesday indicate that Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury in the team’s Monday night preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Etienne was later seen postgame in a walking boot and has reportedly suffered a mid-foot sprain that will sideline him indefinitely and require further testing, per Adam Schefter.
NFLCBS Sports

Dynasty Fantasy Football 2021 rookie-only rankings: Analyzing the trade value of Jaguars' Travis Etienne

This is the final rookie-only update for the 2021 NFL Draft class and it comes just days after Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for the 2021 NFL season. Etienne was a consensus top-six pick in most rookie rankings after the NFL Draft and I had him No. 4 in the most recent update. While there probably aren't many rookie-only drafted remaining, it is worth talking about what Etienne's trade value is in comparison to his classmates and the rest of the NFL.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Etienne, Darrell Henderson, Adam Trautman, more before 2021 fantasy football drafts

It was a bad day for some of fantasy football Twitter's favorite players on Monday. Adam Trautman has become a popular sleeper at tight end, Darrell Henderson is considered underrated by many, and Travis Etienne is the shiny new rookie in a Trevor Lawrence-led offense...and all suffered notable injuries. Lastly, CeeDee Lamb has been more or less expected to ascend to the elite class of wideouts ( WR11 in PPR ADP), but he had a slight setback, too. With the group all set to miss either practice or games, do any of them warrant movement in your rankings and cheat sheets? Read below for injury updates ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars can withstand Travis Etienne’s recent injury

Running back Travis Etienne was spotted in a walking boot, limping after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. After the game, head coach coach Urban Meyer told the local media that the rookie running back had sustained a foot injury but they didn’t know the severity of it. After undergoing tests, it’s now official: The Clemson product will miss the whole 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer calls Travis Etienne's injury a 'shot to the jaw'

The Jacksonville Jaguars sustained their first significant injury of the 2021 season, and it was one sustained by first-round pick Travis Etienne. In the first half of Monday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, he endured a foot sprain that sidelined him after just one carry and reception. Then on Tuesday, it was revealed that the injury would require surgery, which caused him to be designated to injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

What Travis Etienne's Injury Means For the Jaguars' Offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars got bad news on Travis Etienne's injured foot on Tuesday morning, throwing a wrench into the plans of an offense that has already found rough sledding through two preseason games. Etienne, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played three snaps in Monday's preseason...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Jaguars Fantasy Football Preview: Questions piling up for Trevor Lawrence after Travis Etienne injury

Record: 1 - 15 (32) WR: D.J. Chark WR43, Laviska Shenault RB49, Keelan Cole* WR68. That was Urban Meyer's pass rate in 2018 at Ohio State -- his highest as a coach since getting to the University of Florida. How much of that is a result of philosophy and how much is the fact that Meyer was running juggernaut teams who routinely beat their opposition by 30-plus? Well, I'll let new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explain it:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released A Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

With roster cuts due this Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision regarding wide receiver Antonio Callaway. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived Callaway. This is yet another setback for Callaway, who has missed time over the past week because of a bone bruise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy