Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin Losing Top Talent to Rivals

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of losing out on a major NASA contract, Blue Origin is also losing some of its top talent to its rivals. SpaceX beat out Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin in a bid for NASA’s contract for a lunar lander. NASA had originally wanted to source multiple companies, but went with SpaceX exclusively due to budgetary constraints. Blue Origin appealed the decision, an appeal that was denied by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against NASA in hopes of overturning the decision.

