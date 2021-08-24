Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Lake, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue Moose From Basement

By Nate Wilde
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two moose were recently rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after a calf fell into a basement in Grand Lake, Colorado on August 19th, 2021. The animals, a cow moose, and her calf found themselves in what used to be a basement at the Aspen Pine Estates; a residential area in Grand Lake that was burned by the East Troublesome Fire. The hole in the ground that used to be the basement was only about four feet deep, but nonetheless, the small calf moose couldn't get out.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Lake, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Grand Lake, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Aspen, CO
City
Craig, CO
City
Grand Lake, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Rescue Moose#The Aspen Pine Estates#Cpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Hundreds of Wild Horses Being Removed From Western Colorado

An emergency roundup of wild horses in western Colorado gets underway this week because there are too many horses and not enough water. The Sand Wash Basin, located in the northwest corner of Colorado is currently home to about 900 wild horses. The Bureau of Land Management believes the current drought has greatly reduced the availability of food and water in the area, creating a life-threatening situation for the horses.
TravelPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

26 Colorado Hot Springs to Warm Your Bones

Hiking, offroading, mountain climbing, swimming, will wear you out after a long weekend. What can you do to help relax your muscles after a full day of Centennial State fun? How about warming your bones in any one of Colorado's hot springs?. Mineral Baths and Hot Springs are scattered across...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Man Drowns in Manure Pit in Colorado

A man that was working in the dairy industry in Colorado, unfortunately, passed away in an extremely horrible manner. The man, Juan Panzo Temoxtle, was a Mexican immigrant working in Colorado in hopes of eventually being able to purchase a new home for his family in Mexico. Unfortunately, Temoxtle passed away while training for a new job at a dairy farm in LaSalle, Colorado in a disturbing manner.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Western Colorado Travel Outlook For Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day holiday weekend is upon us and Colorado motorists will be hitting the road. What does weekend travel look like?. At this point, the news is mostly good, beginning with I-70. The interstate was closed on Wednesday because of a mudslide but was reopened by 5:00 pm. However, to ensure a detour-free weekend, we have to get through one more day of potentially significant precipitation.
LifestylePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall

There is no shortage of hiking trails in our great state, but this fall might be the best time of year to go out and explore them. The summer's extreme heat should start to simmer down leaving us with some comfortable days to enjoy the fall color change, and even to get out and explore some of the spooky destinations we start looking for as we get closer to October.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Words And Phrases That You Won’t Hear Anywhere Else

You know you're a true Coloradan when you say these words and phrases. Something I've learned over my first year of living in Colorado is that people here are proud. They're hard-working, good people that are understandably proud to call Colorado home, and I get that. Heck, I've only been here for a year with my family and we absolutely love it.
Aspen, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Check Out John Denver’s Former Aspen, Colorado Home

The late singer-songwriter behind the hits 'Sunshine on My Shoulders,' 'Rocky Mountain High' and 'Annie's Song,' John Denver once called Aspen, Colorado home. Unfortunately, Denver passed away in 1997 while flying a small airplane that he owned, but his legacy still lives on. While growing up in Colorado, I've actually...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

11-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed While Selling Popsicles At Colorado Park

An 11-year-old has been forced to close his very-own refreshment stand after a teenage boy attacked and robbed him. According to reports via KDVR, an 11-year-old boy and his younger brother were hanging out at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial on Sunday evening (Aug. 29). The boys had brought a cooler to the park in an effort to earn money by selling popsicles, sodas, and candy to any and all parkgoers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy