Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Top 100: Miami Dolphins not well represented and they shouldn’t be

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 21, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) watches the game against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NFL Top 100 is down to their final top 10 which means that only...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Cam Newton cut: 5 possible landing spots for veteran quarterback

The New England Patriots’ releasing Cam Newton shocked the NFL world on Tuesday as teams around the league began to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the season. Newton is still a viable quarterback option for any team. He was thrust into a completely...
NFLWILX-TV

Panthers and Dolphins Make Trade

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.
NFL247Sports

Greg Little traded to Miami Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive tackle Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins, according to a release that the team put out on Tuesday. In exchange, the Panthers received a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to the release. A second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss in the 2019 NFL...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins make multiple roster moves

The Miami Dolphins made four roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of three players and the placing of Lynn Bowden Jr. on the team’s injured reserve list. Among the three players released, the most prominent is wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who has spent the majority of his career with the Dolphins since being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson rumors will not end

The Miami Dolphins and their apparent love affair for Deshaun Watson just don’t seem to be going away and now a new rumor is circulating. According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com, I know, the Dolphins and the Panthers are the likely landing spot for the near-elite QB and a move is coming in days. Florio cites “Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions” which means that it is probably just speculation.
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Deshaun Watson rumors swirl, Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he wants players with ‘high character’

Among the many layers to the Deshaun Watson-to-Miami trade rumors, the largest factor may be the concerns of a trade for a player with 22 civil cases and 10 criminal complaints — but not charges — involving sexual assault hanging over him. In a Monday follow-up after answering a series of Watson questions on Sunday following the Dolphins’ preseason win at Cincinnati, Dolphins coach Brian ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy