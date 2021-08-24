Miami Dolphins depth chart 2021: Predicting Miami roster after Preseason Week 2
The Miami Dolphins crushed the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night, coming away with the 37-17 victory. Of course, it was just Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason and the Falcons were not playing most of their starters while Miami kept their first team on the field through the first half and some into the third quarter. It is not a game that determines what the Dolphins will be in the regular season, but it was a game in which fans should start to believe in what this season could be.www.chatsports.com
