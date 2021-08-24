Cancel
New York City, NY

Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including dad of San Francisco DA

 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before leaving office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son, San Francisco’s top prosecutor. David Gilbert, 76, is serving a life sentence for...

Gov. Cuomo’s last act of treachery

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo abandoned the New York governor’s mansion last week, leaving nearly 15,000 dead nursing home residents in his wake as a result of a catastrophic executive order forcing their facilities to take in COVID-19-infected patients. He also left behind a bevy of female underlings with a mountain of sordid sexual harassment allegations. And, reportedly, Cuomo also ditched his poor…
Editorial: Mr. Cuomo's millions

THE ISSUE: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office with $18 million in campaign cash. THE STAKES: There must be stricter rules on how political contributions are used. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
CBS New York

Cuomo Grants Clemency To 6 Inmates, Including Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hours before leaving office Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six inmates, including a man convicted in a high-profile, deadly robbery. Cuomo referred the case of 76-year-old David Gilbert to the parole board for potential release. Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life for the 1981 Brinks robbery at the Nanuet National Bank in Rockland County. I am granting clemency to 6 people. These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice. pic.twitter.com/iotA77BzzC — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 23, 2021 Members of the Black Liberation Army and other radicals killed two police officers and a security guard during the heist. Cuomo said all those given clemency showed remorse.
Andrew Cuomo holed-up in Hamptons at buddy's house: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Where in the world is Andrew Cuomo?. Holed up in he Hamptons, at the Southampton home of one of his buddies, according to a report. The former governor -- who left office last week after a damaging report from Attorney General Letitia James' office found he indeed sexually harassed multiple women -- is staying at the home of Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, according to the New York Post, citing multiple sources.
Documented

Cuomo’s Pardon Saved This Woman From Deportation, but the Process Is Still a Mystery

For the past three years, Catherine Valdez spent every day with the possibility of deportation looming over her life. An unexpected pardon from Governor Andrew Cuomo changed everything. A single mother of four, Valdez, 35, came to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was about five years old. She settled in the […] The post Cuomo’s Pardon Saved This Woman From Deportation, but the Process Is Still a Mystery appeared first on Documented.
Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Time's Up: Boss quits over ties to scandal-hit governor Andrew Cuomo

Tina Tchen, the head of anti-sexual harassment campaign group Time's Up, has resigned over its ties to scandal-hit New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Ms Tchen, a lawyer and the former chief of staff for Michelle Obama, reportedly offered advice to Mr Cuomo as he battled to keep his job. The...
TheDailyBeast

De Blasio Sounding Out Governor Run After Cuomo’s Downfall, Says Report

It’s only been three weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after a string of sexual-harassment allegations—but it appears his longtime nemesis, Bill de Blasio, hasn’t been wasting that time. According to Politico, the New York City mayor has been spending the past few weeks calling allies and labor leaders to gather their thoughts on him launching a bid for governor. “He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” one unnamed union affiliate told the site. Asked about what de Blasio had said in his calls, the affiliate said the mayor is “asking friends to hold off on making a decision” about who to endorse in the Democratic primary, and that he wants to “head off any momentum for Tish and Kathy,” referring to New York Attorney General Tish James and Cuomo’s recently installed successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Times reported Wednesday that de Blasio’s pollster, Anna Greenberg, has been weighing up his popularity outside of the city.
CBS San Francisco

Outgoing NY Gov. Cuomo Grants Clemency To Father Of SF DA Chesa Boudin; ‘My Heart Is Bursting’

ALBANY, New York (CBS SF) – In his final hours before leaving office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he has commuted the prison sentence of David Gilbert, the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Gilbert was among six people who received clemency from the outgoing governor, who is resigning amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. “These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication...
NY’s New Governor Acknowledges Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Undercounted COVID Deaths

New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul is making good on a promise that “transparency will be the hallmark” of her administration. On her first day in office, her administration revealed that there were almost 12,000 more deaths in New York state than Andrew Cuomo’s administration officially admitted. Hochul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC.”

