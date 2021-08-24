Cancel
UW’s depth takes hit with Hicks’ departure, Gibbs emerges as starter at LB

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
A position that appeared to be a source of depth for the University of Wyoming football team got a little thinner this week, as redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Chuck Hicks announced that he has entered the transfer portal.

Hicks, who started five games for the Cowboys in 2020, made his decision public with a social media post early Monday afternoon.

“Thank you Wyoming,” Hicks wrote on Twitter. “Memories with this group of teammates has been nothing but great. But due to circumstances I will be entering the transfer portal. Coaches feel free to contact me.”

Hicks emerged from spring practice atop the depth chart at outside linebacker. However, he remained in a tight battle for the starting job with redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs throughout preseason camp.

UW coach Craig Bohl did not comment specifically on Hicks’ decision to transfer when speaking to the media Monday evening, although he did appear to suggest Gibbs had risen to the top of the depth chart.

Gibbs ranked third on the team with 42 tackles last fall, 13 of which came in his one start of the year against Boise State.

“We feel really good about how Easton is playing, so I'm excited,” Bohl said. “We went in and evaluated everything, that's what we do as coaches, and one guy came up on top of the depth chart ... We're going to play the best guy.”

When asked about the Pokes’ depth behind Gibbs at outside linebacker, Bohl did not name any specific players, while acknowledging they “may be somewhat challenged” at the spot.

Redshirt freshman Keonte Glinton – who is listed on the Cowboys’ roster as a nickel/linebacker – is one player Bohl has spoken highly of during camp. However, prior to Hicks’ departure, all indications pointed toward Glinton playing primarily in the secondary.

