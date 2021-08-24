Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Anoka-Hennepin Schools May Require Indoor Masking When Local COVID Cases Spike

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6HcR_0basx0vk00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district may require some students to wear masks when they return to class.

The board of Anoka-Hennepin Schools passed a resolution Monday evening, by a vote of four to one, that will require all teachers, staff, visitors, and K-5 students to be masked at all times indoors “when the COVID-19 case levels are greater than 15 per 10,000 as communicated by the Minnesota Department of Health on the Weekly Case Rate by County of Residence data report.” If that threshold is met, sixth graders would also have to wear masks, but only indoors.

The guidance will be linked, however, to which county the school is in, and its particular masking requirements. Masks are still required on all school buses due to federal guidelines, and the Minnesota State High School League decides the masking policy for student athletes and activities.

Anoka-Hennepin students will also be in-person five days a week. The district says based on the data right now, school would begin with the mask mandate in place. The district plans to give updates weekly.

Several other Minnesota school districts — including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Edina, Eden Prairie, Roseville and St. Cloud, among others – are requiring universal indoor masking at all times for the entire school year.

The spread of the more-contagious delta variant is showing few signs of slowing in Minnesota, which is averaging more than 20 cases a day per 100,000 residents — a case-growth level that’s significantly above what officials consider “high risk.”

Have back-to-school questions? Share them with us at wcco.com/backtoschool .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
Anoka, MN
Health
Anoka, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Anoka, MN
Education
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Anoka, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#School Buses#High School#Covid#Wcco#Apartment Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Demand For Community COVID-19 Testing Rises Amid Recent Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Across the state, demand for COVID-19 testing is on the rise again. With kids getting back to school and the spread of Delta variant, the Minnesota Department of Health is making walk-in testing available again at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The former DVM building on Logan Avenue in Bloomington is also open for testing, and Mankato and St. Cloud testing sites have been relocated to Armory buildings as well. Janis Jaja was seen Tuesday morning with her two grandkids at Roy Wilkins in St. Paul. The three got tested for COVID-19. “The younger one was exposed by his teacher...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Investigation: Report Card On COVID-Era Distance Learning Shows More Students Failing To Make The Grade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are getting a better idea of how some Minnesota students did distance learning. A WCCO Investigation reveals a COVID-19 report card showing a greater number of students failing to make the grade. After two school years filled with historic challenges and changes from a pandemic, we wanted to know what it meant for student grades across Minnesota. From Minneapolis to Marshall, South Washington County Schools to Worthington, more than a dozen districts handed us their transcripts from the last three school years, with the goal of gauging student performance in grades 6 through 12. In Minneapolis, there was...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

HCMC Workers Urge Minority Communities To Get Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some doctors and nurses who work at Hennepin Healthcare are making an extra effort to get people of color vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, they held a news conference to talk about what they are seeing in the hospital. “Our hospital is full of people in the ICU who are unvaccinated, young, people of color and they’re dying from COVID,” Dr. Nneka Sederstrom said. “That’s what we know today. Today the people who dying are unvaccinated. That truth needs to ring true. Staying unvaccinated today means its very likely that tomorrow will not be promised.” In Minnesota, the vaccination rate...
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. To Expand Embedded Social Workers To 21 Police Departments By 2022: ‘The Future Of Public Safety’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In what is being called the “future of public safety,” Hennepin County officials announced that its embedded social worker program is expanding to a total of 21 police departments countywide. On Tuesday, Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse announced that the program is growing to now include seven more suburban police departments by 2022. These police departments include Minnetrista, Corcoran, Orono, Deephaven, Wayzata, Medina and South Lake Minnetonka. “The expansion of Hennepin County’s embedded social worker program is all about the intersection of public safety and mental health,” LaTondresse said. “It’s about equipping local law enforcement with another tool...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,882 New Cases, Average Positivity Rate Rises To 6.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota announced Tuesday 3,882 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, as the seven-day average positivity rate continues to climb. The Minnesota Department of Health says that as of last week, the positivity rate reached 6.6%; it has been steadily rising since early July as the Delta variant continues to spread. In all, the state has recorded 649,964 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 7,811 deaths. More than 35,121 people have been hospitalized and 7,139 have required intensive care. As of Monday afternoon, there were 589 patients in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, of which 164 were in...
Edina, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Edina School District Returns To Class With COVID Protocols

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the first day of school for some students, many who haven’t been back in-person since last year’s pandemic. This year, students at Edina School District are returning to classrooms five days a week. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the school district has implemented safety protocols. At a special meeting this month, the school board approved a 30-day, Phase 1 Return to School plan. RELATED: List Of Minnesota School District Mask Policies The plan includes mandatory indoor masking for anyone ages 2 and older. HEPA filters are also used in all classrooms, including nurses’ offices. This month, the district hosted...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 1,400+ Additional Virus Cases And 6 Deaths, Latest Positivity Rate Decreases Slightly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Wednesday reported an additional 1,436 virus cases and six more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate decreased for the first time in weeks, by .1%, from 6.6% recorded on Aug. 23 to 6.5% on Aug. 24. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status. The update brings the state’s total positive cases to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Get Your Shot, Get Your Cash’: More Than 1,000 People Have Gotten Vaccinated At The Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 people have gotten vaccinated at the Minnesota State Fair and walked away with a $100 Visa gift card. “Don’t miss this opportunity,” the governor said, speaking on the vaccine incentive program that extended to the Great Minnesota Get-Together last week. “If you’re already going to be at the State Fair, get your shot and get your cash.” So far, 1,199 fair-goers have received a vaccine shot at the fair’s Community Vaccine Clinic, located in the North End Event Center at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Cosgrove Street. Of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

MDH Reports Rise In Vaccine Breakthrough Cases, Reopens Testing Sites

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There has been a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Minnesotans. Back in May and June, the state was seeing just under 10% of weekly cases as vaccine breakthroughs. But now, the Minnesota Department of Health says that as of Aug. 22, 29% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota were breakthroughs. MDH says it’s happening because more people are getting vaccinated, so more of the cases will be among vaccinated people. They also say more fully-vaccinated people are returning to normal activities as if the pandemic is over, which is leading to more exposure. MDH added that no vaccine is 100%...
Woodbury, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Program Helps Give Businesses Owned By Women Of Color Help In Economic Launch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Across the country and here in Minnesota we’re seeing more women of color becoming business owners, but equity is still a problem. Recent data from the national partnership for women and families shows Black women in the U.S. who work full time are typically paid just 63 cents for every dollar paid to white men. Dr. Kristin Morris of Woodbury has four kids and a consulting business. “My job is to help individuals and organizations do their best work. So at the end of the project, I leave the organization or the product better off than it was when I...
Labor IssuesPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Frontline Worker Pay Group Diverges In Bonus Proposals Days Before Deadline

ST. PAUL, MINN (WCCO) — The group tasked with deciding who gets a share of the $250 million set aside for workers on the frontlines of the pandemic is still working to find agreement just days before a proposal is supposed to be submitted. During a meeting Tuesday, DFL members of the nine-person panel pitched creating a process for individual workers to apply for bonus pay. Those people would then get selected if they meet specific criteria, like working in-person with risk for infection and making less than an undetermined income threshold. They want to capture more essential workers than just those...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Zebra Mussel Larvae Confirmed In Rainy Lake In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Zebra mussel larvae have been found in Rainy Lake, a popular tourist destination near International Falls in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that samples taken from the lake in July contained zebra mussel larvae, suggesting that there’s a reproducing population of the invasive species in the lake. Additionally, there was a report a year earlier of a single adult zebra mussel in Rainy Lake. However, at that time, no larvae were found in sample waters. Rainy Lake straddles the Minnesota-Canadian border, and about a third of it is in Voyageurs National Park. DNR officials...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Tech Guru Mike Dorschner Memorialized With Minnesota State Fair Bench

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair is full of memories. And if you look closely, you will find permanent places their names are etched into fair history. The Dorschner family is one of them. You may not know the name, but you know Mike Dorschner’s work. Andrea Jones is his daughter. “He had a love-hate relationship with the fair [laughs]!” Jones said. Mike Dorschner (credit: CBS) For nearly 50 years, Dorschner’s problem-solving skills powered WCCO Television. His innovative inventions made our State Fair booth a must-stop destination. He was the brainpower behind WePower, viewer newscasts and the Pulling Together experiences, to name...
Ramsey, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

West Nile Virus-Carrying Mosquitos On The Rise In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve had it pretty easy this summer when it comes to mosquitos. But after all our recent rain, more of them are out — and some are carrying a life-altering virus. The first West Nile-carrying mosquito the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) found this summer was a few weeks ago, according to entomologist Diann Crane. “We collect adult mosquitos every Monday night at 138 locations around the metro area,” Crane said. Of the 285 mosquitos in a trap Crane was sorting through from the Fort Snelling area collected Monday, 37% of them were Culex, which can carry West Nile. She...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Attorney Mike Freeman Will Not Seek Re-Election: ‘It’s Time To Move On’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he will not be seeking re-election after over 20 years in the position. On Wednesday, Freeman released a statement announcing his decision to not run in November 2022: “Next year I will have been Hennepin County Attorney for 24 years, the longest serving in county history and I will also be 74 years old. It’s time to move on,” he said. “It was been a marvelous privilege to serve the people of Hennepin County and to lead the State’s largest and most experienced public law office.” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (credit: CBS) Freeman says...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘These Nuts Have Now Been Placed In Evidence’: Squirrel Leads Officer To Secret Squad Car Stash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A west-central Minnesota officer found himself in a very nutty situation Monday. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, an officer says a squirrel jumped out from under his squad car computer, hopped on the dashboard and gave him “a quick stare down.” The rodent then ran across the driver’s side window before vanishing behind the officer. (credit: Pine Co. Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) The officer pulled over to investigate, and instead of finding the squirrel, he found dozens upon dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad’s back hatch in preparation for the long Minnesota winter. “These nuts have now been placed in evidence,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If anyone sees a squirrel looking for its food, we are looking for said squirrel for questioning in relation to this incident.”   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme $1.45 Million Listing In Cold Spring Has … Quite A Lot Of Animals Inside Michael McDonald Won’t Join Doobie Brothers For Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Show
Blaine, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

GOP State Sen. Michelle Benson Announces Bid For Governor

BLAINE, MINN (WCCO) — State Sen. Michelle Benson, who has been a frequent critic of Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic response, has announced her campaign for the Republican nomination to challenge him next November. If elected, she would become the first woman governor in Minnesota. “Minnesota should be a place where dreams can grow. Where families succeed. It will be hard work, but together, we can make Minnesota safer, better, and stronger,” Benson said in a statement. She will make her formal announcement Wednesday morning in Blaine. Benson is the latest to jump into the race, following three others: Scott Jensen, a physician and...
Greenwood, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Greenwood Fire: Hundreds May Be Allowed Back To Their Properties Later This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesotans could get the green light to return to their properties later this week after the Greenwood Fire forced them to evacuate. The fire still covers 26,000 acres near the North Shore. Now, fire crews have about 37% of its perimeter contained. WCCO attended a community meeting in Finland Tuesday night, where families finally heard good news. Brenda and Jeff Solomon have been staying in the Twin Cities after they were evacuated from the cabin they retired to last year on North McDougal Lake. “It’s been a roller coaster not knowing what the damage was,” Brenda Solomon said. “Our...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Rep. Erin Koegel Cuts Off 3 Fingers In Power Saw Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is recovering after she cut off three of her fingers in a power saw accident earlier this month. According to the GoFundMe for DFL Rep. Erin Koegel (District 37A), she was using her power saw on Aug. 22 when she lost control of the machine and cut off her middle, ring and pinky fingers on her left hand. “Erin was very lucky to have her brother’s girlfriend, Hannah with her who is a trained EMT who immediately helped get Erin stable and stop the bleeding,” the GoFundMe said. Koegel was airlifted from the Longville...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘A WHOLE FREAKING COW’ Spotted In Backseat Of Car At Wisconsin McDonald’s Drive Thru

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Was it a fresh beef delivery gone awry, or just another day in Wisconsin? A now-viral video shot and posted by Jessica Nelson shows a bovine backseat driver in a sedan at a McDonald’s in Marshfield, which is about 80 miles east of Eau Claire. WARNING: Video includes profanity. “A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!!” Nelson wrote on Facebook. “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.” In a comment on the video, Nelson said there were actually three calves in the backseat. As of Monday afternoon, the video had nearly 260,000 views.   More On WCCO.com: ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’ Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme $1.45 Million Listing In Cold Spring Has … Quite A Lot Of Animals Inside Michael McDonald Won’t Join Doobie Brothers For Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Show

Comments / 0

Community Policy