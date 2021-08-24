Cancel
IBM Unveils On-Chip Accelerated AI Processor

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM on Monday unveiled details of the upcoming new IBM Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning inference to enterprise workloads to help address fraud in real-time. Telum is IBM's first processor that contains on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions. A Telum-based system is planned for the first half of 2022.

TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

BeingAI Has Unveiled a Human-Like AI

The future is closer than you think. And, BeingAI is bringing beings with the artificial intelligence needed to become an immersive feature of everyday reality, the first of which is a virtual character named "Zbee," according to a new page on its official website. So get ready, because a new...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Google’s Pixel 6 AI Shows How Custom Chips Are the Future

Google’s new Pixel 6 is gorgeous in caramel and raspberry, but it’s what’s going on inside that will change the game. Inside the pastel-toned cases of Google’s latest Pixel phones sits the Tensor, Google’s new system-on-a-chip (SoC), and its attempt to compete against Apple’s A-series chips. Like Apple Silicon, Tensor uses custom-designed chips matched to the hardware. In Google’s case, the Tensor includes a new security chip, the Titan M2, and a mobile TPU (Tensor Processing Unit), which is built to run AI processes like Night Sight, and Recorder voice transcription. This looks like the beginning of a trend that may topple the mighty all-purpose chips of Qualcomm and Intel.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

AMD has the highest processor market share since 2006

According to the latest market analysis report by Mercury Research, AMD has the highest market share in “PC processors” since 2006, the progress that AMD has made with EPYC processors in the enterprise sector. But back to our sheep. According to the report, AMD now holds 16.9% of the market,...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

SoftwareMac Observer

Softwarewccftech.com

Synopsys Creates New Physical Interface for DDR5 and DDR4 Memory

Synopsys has recently created a new physical interface for it's DDR5 and DDR4 and next gen system-on-chips controllers using 5nm fab technology. This will allow creators of SoCs to acquire added support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory utilizing the 5nm nodes. Synopsys is currently the leader in this interface, offering data transfer rates up to 6400 MT/s.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD Zen 4: Epyc processors with 96 CPU cores and AVX-512

AVX-512 Although transistors in the 5-nm process are around 45 percent smaller than with the previously used 7-nm technology, the compute chips should remain almost as large as those of the current Zen 3 generation with a good 72 mm². According to the leak, AMD is not increasing the number of CPU cores per die, but is broadening the pipelines, including by supporting AVX-512 instructions. Larger caches are also conceivable. So far, the same CPU chips have been used for server (Epyc) and desktop processors (Ryzen).
ComputersZDNet

Nvidia expands Omniverse with a new GPU, new collaborations

Nvidia on Tuesday announced a series of ways it plans to bring the Omniverse design and collaboration platform to a vastly larger audience. Those plans include new integrations with Blender and Adobe, companies that will extend the potential reach of Omniverse by millions. Nvidia is also introducing the new RTX A2000 GPU, bringing the RTX technology that powers Omniverse to a wide range of mainstream computers.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Mediatek out with new 6nm chips - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810

Hear, hear! Mediatek has just announced two new chipsets built on TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process - the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. They come as the updated versions of the previous Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 800. The two SoCs are rather small improvements over their predecessors. Both have octa-core CPUs...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD processors: cloud virtual machines remain insecure

Several research teams have discovered new attack vectors on the RAM encryption of AMD’s Epyc processors. The company can improve two variants with the help of the extended Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) function and firmware updates that AMD has built into the third generation Epyc 7003, alias Milan, with Zen 3 architecture. A third type of attack also leverages SEV-SNP, provided that one has one-time access to the system.
Technologywibqam.com

Tesla unveils own chip for AI training computer Dojo

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its own computer chips to train its automated driving system. Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few years ago asked Tesla engineer “to design a superfast training computer and that’s how we started Project Dojo,” Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Dojo: Tesla builds its own giant AI processors with (almost) entire wafers

“Project Doro” is entering the hot phase at Tesla. The automaker has completely designed its own AI processors, which are to replace the purchased hardware in the next few years – above all Nvidia’s A100 GPU accelerator. The goal: Hardware that can do exactly what you need and that very well without any ballast. To do this, Tesla relies on modern 7-nanometer structure widths, sophisticated packaging technology and an unexpectedly high degree of integration.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel Arc discrete graphics are coming to GPUs to take on Nvidia, AMD

Intel today revealed "Arc" as the brand for its next-generation discrete graphics cards for mobile and desktop. Arc isn't a specific GPU, but rather, the platform under which multiple generations of graphics solutions — involving both software and hardware — will be released. The first of these generations is set to release in Q1 2022 under the codename “Alchemist." Subsequent launches will be called Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.
SoftwareBeta News

Public Healthdatasciencecentral.com

Has the Pandemic Accelerated AI in Healthcare?

While the pandemic has spurred digital transformation, even a corporate metaverse debate about the future of remote work, AI was not invaluable during the pandemic in fighting against Covid-19 directly. AI should have been able to warn us that a pandemic was coming, but it didn't. Those few weeks of uncertainty were very costly in how countries prepared for what was to come.
SoftwareeWeek

IBM’s Daniel Hernandez on AI and Data Fabric

I spoke with Daniel Hernandez, General Manager, Data and AI at IBM, about how data fabric enables a cohesive data strategy to better enable artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence offers enormous competitive advantage, yet many companies struggle with deploying it. Why it is so hard for companies?. If I company wants...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

