Teen drivers in San Diego are waiting until they are older to get their driver's license

The days of getting your driver’s license the moment you turn 16 are in the rear-view mirror for many in California. Your 16th birthday is the rite of passage to allow you to get your license but not for today’s teens like Drake Little.

“There wasn't a need for me to have a car as I didn't have any places I wanted to go to,” said Little who is 19 years old, lives at home with his father and doesn’t have a license.

“So far the only place I really go to is to work. My dad drives me since we work at the same place,” said Little.

He is not the only older teen who held off on wanting to get behind the wheel.

“We are getting a lot of new inquiries from people who are over 18,” said Dan Tackett, American and El Cajon Driving Schools owner.

He is Little’s driving instructor and hears similar stories firsthand from older teen clients. “They have social media, texting, online gaming so for social reasons they don't need to go out and see their friends in person,” said Tackett.

Tackett says kids these days often rely on rideshare or mom or dad to hitch a ride.

“Parents tend to be very generous of taking their kids around which reduces the need of them going themselves,” said Tackett.

The California DMV reports each year there are fewer and fewer 16 to 19-year-olds with driver’s licenses in the state and in San Diego.

16 to 19-year-old drivers in California

As of December 31, 2017 – there were 847,537 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2018 – there were 824,768 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2019 – there were 820,212 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2020 – there were 733,970 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

16 to 19-year-old drivers in San Diego

As of December 31, 2017 – there were 75,539 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2018 – there were 73,259 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2019 – there were 73,194 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

As of December 31, 2020 – there were 66,153 drivers (16 to 19 years old) that had a provisional instruction permit.

“To me, it's not so mind-blowing but heartbreaking because I'm so enthusiastic about driving,” said Tackett.

While there could be other reasons for a delay in driving such as insurance, car payments or price of gas, in California if you wait until you are 18 years old or older you don’t need to take the required six hours of professional lessons and 50 hours of practice with mom, dad or an adult 20 years or older.

Tackett says time and time again he gets calls about a student failing the DMV driving test. “That is where they struggle, 'I've taught my daughter everything I know, and she still can't pass the test,’” said Tackett.

He recommends that a parent rides along for free during the lesson so he or she can take those skills and use them when they practice later together.

“That’s the thing with parents, they don’t know what they don’t know. It’s just become a habit; their metric is, ‘I haven’t crashed into anything so I must be a good driver,’” said Tackett.

While Drake says he is nervous about driving, he’s glad he is paying for lessons so he can get a license and drive the Jeep he’s been saving up for and then eventually his own place. “It will help me become more independent for myself,” said Little.

Tackett says with screen usage, teaching younger drivers has also changed. He says younger drivers have a harder time looking past the windshield.

A good piece of advice: always keep your eyes up.

“When they get in the car it’s hard for them to look way out ahead of where they are going; two traffic lights ahead, several cars ahead. They tend to look at the inside of a windshield, not through the windshield,” said Tackett.

