James Patrick "Jim" Doyle of Bonham, Texas, and formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 85. Born Dec. 29, 1935, in Parnell, Iowa, and was the son of Alfonso and Marcella Doyle. Jim graduated from Immaculate Conception in Cedar Rapids. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His service was mainly in Germany, but included assignments in several other places. Jim worked in construction his whole life as a bricklayer and stone mason. He eventually started Doyle Construction in Cedar Rapids and later moved his company to Texas. He was a man of many trades who could fix anything. Jim was known by several names including Dad, Jimmy, Pops, and Diamond Jim. Although he was known by various names to others, the name he was most proud of was "Grandpa. Jim was a devoted father with the biggest heart and a true giver who showered his children with lavish gifts. He always made sure when he had a treat for one, he had a treat for all.