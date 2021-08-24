Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RESPECT. Interview: Harlem-Based Artist, Sean “Belchez” Cort Talks Re-Designing The Black Gates Basketball Court in Harlem, Working With Lauryn Hill + More

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a new initiative to rehabilitate public parks across New York City neighborhoods, global sportswear brand, Adidas has commissioned Harlem-based conceptual artist, Sean “Belchez” Cort to redesign the Black Gates basketball court in Harlem’s Foster Housing projects. Located on 115th Street and Lenox Avenue, the new basketball court...

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#New York City#Harlem Based Artist#Working With#Foster Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Brutally Disrespects King Von After Lil Durk Visits O Block Mural

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Inside Strivers Row, a Historic Neighborhood in Harlem

On 138th and 139th Streets between Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. and Frederick Douglass Boulevards in Harlem sit three rows of beautiful townhouses. A peculiar marker “Private Road, Walk Your Horses” is painted onto the columns that support intricate curled rod-iron gates leading into spacious private townhouse parking. These rows of Neo-Italian and Georgian townhouses together make up Strivers Row, one of the city’s architectural gems and a rich source of local history.
Musicthisis50.com

BT The Artist takes Harlem By Storm during Harlem Week

After performing in the heart of Times Square in July of this year BT the Artist was invited back to the big city of dreams for two days to encourage the youth of Harlem in their Kid Zone during Harlem week. The day started with BT being introduced as a...
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Bobby Fishscale Talks Signing With Roc Nation, New Visual For ” Make It Snow”, Dream Collab + More

Hip-hop artist Bobby Fishscale dropped the new visual for his latest single, “Make It Snow.” Directed by Benny Flash, the video puts Bobby front and center as he brings the snow to Florida. Featuring an ice cream truck and an outdoor stripper pole, “Make It Snow” celebrates Bobby’s successes and wins, flashing his jewelry and showing off his flow as he “makes it snow.”
Greene County, OHwyso.org

Book Nook: Philip Payton: The Father of Black Harlem by Kevin McGruder

Kevin McGruder returned to the program to discuss his biography of Philip Payton. Payton was a real estate entrepreneur who was instrumental in changing the demographic profile of Harlem a century ago. If it wasn't for Payton's highly active role in the real estate market during that era the community could have been quite different. Payton died at a very young age as he was in the process of engineering his biggest real estate deal yet. One can only wonder what he might have accomplished if he had lived longer.
New York City, NYPosted by
Ann Brown

Ice Cream Dreams: Harlem’s Sugar Hill Creamery Expands Across NYC

The Larsen familyPhoto via Sugar Hill Creamery website. Who doesn’t love ice cream? Some 40 percent of Americans will eat ice cream at least once during two weeks, according to marketing research firm NPD Group. So when husband and wife entrepreneurial team Petrushka Bazin Larsen and Nick Larsen noticed Harlem lacked a dine-in ice cream parlor, they opened one up.
NBApix11.com

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

The recent shootings are a part of a disturbing trend. Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage. Shot in the arm: Getting a COVID vaccination at home. East New York block party celebrates return to school for kids. New urgency to fix NY’s COVID-19 rent relief program after...
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With Feather Hill Interiors

Genevieve Wilner and Ashley Mutch form the design team behind the full-service Feather Hill Interiors firm based in Stevenson, Maryland. Wilner and Mutch bring their sophisticated and organic aesthetic to their clients’ homes throughout the East Coast and beyond. The core of Feather Hill Interiors is “luxury designed for real life.” Their work is founded on the belief that luxury is a relative concept, and that great design is found in the details that make your home authentically yours. Get to know the Maryland duo for this week’s Designer Friday.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Prince Taee Talks New Single “Certified Stepper”, Dream Collaboration + Much More

Rapper and songwriter, PRINCE TAEE, co-signed by legends like Jazzy Pha and Fabolous released his newest single/video for “Certified Stepper ft. EST GEE & Hitta J3,”. Earlier this year, Taee tapped labelmate YBN Nahmir for “BRACES.” Prince Taee’s fresh flow and smooth style was further augmented by YBN Nahmir’s unbreakable lyricism to present an irresistible, inventive, and intoxicating track. “BRACES” quickly followed Taee’s “BeatBox Remix,” where he recruited Moviemode for the high-energy visual.
New York City, NYperfumerflavorist.com

Great Jones Distillery and Harlem Candle Co. Debut Speakeasy Candle

On August 21st, 2021, Manhattan celebrated the official grand opening of the Great Jones Distilling Company, the first whiskey distillery to appear in New York City since Prohibition in the 1920s. To celebrate the launch, Great Jones partnered with fragrance brand, Harlem Candle Co., to develop the Great Jones Distillery’s signature scent.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Godfather Of Harlem Drops Brand New Single Rowdy Rebel’s “Let’s Talk Facts”

Unleashing more heat from the EPIX smash series GODFATHER OF HARLEM, Epic Records and GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic producer, rapper, DJ, entrepreneur, and cultural connoisseur Swizz Beatz present the next single from the Official Soundtrack—Rowdy Rebel’s “Let’s Talk Facts.” Airing on Sundays at 9pm ET, GODFATHER OF HARLEM stars and is executive produced by Forest Whitaker and produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Meanwhile, the Season 2 Original Soundtrack Album arrives next Friday August 27, 2021.
Musicsportswar.com

Cheating here, but Lauryn Hill at Floydfest

She did her usual 45 minutes to an hour late thing she does to her fans and then it was just godawful. And yes, I actually wanted to see her but maybe the Fugee version. The good thing about Floydfest is that there are a half dozen other acts going on so could listen to something else while keeping an eye on the main stage, also it was a Thursday, so kind of the warm-up night, speed bump, plenty stuff ahead once I got that out of the way.
NBArespect-mag.com

[Images] James Harden & Spotify’s Charity Concert Event Featuring Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and more

Last night, 9-time NBA All Star, entrepreneur and music executive, James Harden, and Spotify hosted a special charity concert event at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX. The night was filled with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and sports, featuring performances and special appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Lil Tjay, Maxo Kream, Trae Tha Truth, Monaleo, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook.
Brooklyn, NYeastnewyork.com

Brooklyn Hip Hop Producer Kota The Friend Talks Family, New Music and Expansion of Flight Night to the Global Stage Showcasing Indie Artists

There’s never been confusion as to the honesty of Brooklyn’s Kota the Friend, even when it comes in the form of swagger. On pristine new single ’96 Bulls, he claims in a potent final verse, (“I’m a unicorn in my industry”). This line reverberates with indisputable truth as Kota approaches the rap game with distinctive artistic humility, and allegorical commercial independence. The mythology of Kota grows each time he distances himself from the historically discriminatory and greedy clutches of record labels, each time his lyrics plainly edge a listener toward the crusade for simplicity, clarity, and inner peace. With Kota the Friend at the helm, internal serenity feels achievable. And what’s more is he provides palpable, relatable solutions for our everyday struggles: love and loyalty to family, finding peace through nature and personal space, self-reflection, embracing and subsequently discarding flaws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy