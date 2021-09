Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. With Bachelor in Paradise canceled last year due to the COVID-19, Season 7 has been one of the biggest seasons yet. There were over 100 contestants for producers to choose from for the new season, so they decided to make this a supersized show, bringing in nearly 40 contestants to run wild on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico. One of those cast members is Kenny Braasch, who did not win the hearts of Tayshia Adams or Clare Crawley on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.