Sandy Springs, GA

1 of 2 suspects in murder outside Sandy Springs Kroger surrenders to police

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
Cortney White turned himself in to police in connection to a murder in a Kroger parking lot. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One of two men wanted for the murder of a 22-year-old man in the parking lot outside a Kroger in Sandy Springs has turned himself in to police.

Cortney Demar White, 35, surrendered to police Monday in connection to the murder of Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku.

Police say Mabiaku, White and Devonte Lavonne Childs, 25, met in the parking lot to conduct a drug transaction. At some point during the interaction, shots were fired, killing Mabiaku and injuring another man.

White has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to murder.

Police say Childs is still a fugitive and should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

