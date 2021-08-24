Cancel
Roger Goodell: Bills need new stadium

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the Buffalo Bills need a new stadium funded by a public/private partnership. "You've got to think long-term here," Goodell told the media on Monday at Jim Kelly's celebrity golf tournament Monday in Buffalo. "This has been going on for decades, and it's time to get a new stadium done that we can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward."

NFLaudacy.com

Report: Bills, Erie Country reps met for first time Monday, made progress on new stadium

There may finally be some progress on the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new stadium. Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County met in person for the first time Monday, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. They toured Highmark Stadium together to determine how many repairs need to be made in order for the 48-year-old venue to stay viable.
NFLchatsports.com

Herbstreit on college football: ‘We need a Roger Goodell’

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about his concern regarding conference realignment and the future of college football during an appearance on Outside The Lines. Addressing the potential alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, Herbstreit made it clear he is worried about the direction in which college...
NFL247Sports

Roger Goodell addresses possible Buffalo Bills relocation

With speculation that Bills might consider moving to Austin, Texas if they don’t get a new stadium, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to make sure the franchise stays put. He is already pushing for the Bills to get a new stadium in Buffalo. Goodell was in attendance at Jim Kelly’s...
