Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

buffalonynews.net
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, Iraq where he shall manage and oversee current client mandates in Iraq.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

