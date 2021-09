I know exactly what you’re thinking and can’t blame you for thinking it: Here’s celebrity #764295 reporting for brand launch duty. We’re at a time when having a hair, skin, or makeup brand is table stakes if you’re a public figure. This time around, it’s model and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s debut beauty brand, Rose Inc. It would be tempting to phone this one in had Huntington-Whiteley been a celeb with no prior connection to beauty, putting her name on a bunch of white label products she had no hand in creating herself. She is, however, the antithesis of that.