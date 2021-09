College of Western Idaho (CWI) is excited to announce the release of a new mobile app with updated features including optimized Blackboard performance. Put CWI in your pocket – use the app to help you navigate campus locations, view your schedule, receive important notifications from the College, and learn about news and events on campus. A highlight of the new app is its ability to better serve students and faculty with improved functionality with Blackboard, creating a better mobile experience. Once you download the app, follow the link, and enter to win an iPad or a pair of AirPods Pro. The giveaway runs until Sept. 6, 2021.