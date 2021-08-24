Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Jimmy Hayes’ wife shared a heartfelt message to social media a day after the former NHLer died unexpectedly at the age of 31. “My angel I love you so much,” Kristen Hayes wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story, over a photo of Hayes holding the couple’s two sons, 2-year-old Beau and 3-month-old Mac. “I miss you. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn’t fair.”