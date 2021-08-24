Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.www.aceshowbiz.com
