COLUMN: Chief Chat: Collaboration with DoD will benefit Cherokee Nation military veterans
Cherokee military veterans have made great sacrifices to protect our tribal nation and the whole United States. None of our honored veterans should ever have to go without comfortable and safe housing. That’s why I’m excited about a joint project between the Cherokee Nation and the U.S. Department of Defense to build 21 new single-family homes specifically for veterans in our capital city of Tahlequah.www.stilwelldemocrat.com
