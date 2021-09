The cryptocurrency platform, Poly Network, has announced that it has received back all the cryptos that were stolen from it. It said that it has received a message on a blockchain from the thief – dubbed Mr White Hat (because he gave the money back) – which contained the key to the wallet where the cryptos were stored. After securing the 28,953 ethereum and 1,032 Wrapped Bitcoin (about $141 million), Poly Network confirmed it has secured all of the stolen funds.