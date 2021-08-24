Cancel
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had vowed earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

Pfizer
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Medical & BiotechNorwalk Hour

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & BiotechKWQC

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Aerospace & Defensecitizensjournal.us

U.S. Troops Speak Out Against COVID-Vaccine Mandate

A Republican congressman who has proposed a bill to block federal funding of the U.S. military vaccine mandate hosted a conference call with troops who warn the mandate could harm military readiness. The service members say many of their colleagues feel the same way but are not speaking out because...
PharmaceuticalsShropshire Star

Covid-19 vaccine protection waning in those first jabbed, study suggests

A reasonable worst-case scenario could see protection fall to below 50% for the elderly and healthcare workers by winter, an expert has said. The protection provided by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines starts to wane within six months, new research suggests. A reasonable worst-case scenario...

