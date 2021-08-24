Pipelines, walls and comebacks: These recruiting trends have turned UNC and NC State into two of the ACC's most intriguing programs

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell brings you the latest from around the Orange County community and state on Thursday, August 19. UNC tweaks its coronavirus testing protocols for unvaccination and unattested students, as they aim to have such measures take them through the school year. North Carolina hits troubling COVID benchmarks and sees a resident detained in Washington D.C. for a bomb threat. Plus… UNC women’s soccer prepares for its new season. Carrboro High School unveils a new mural. And the state General Assembly passes legislation to revoke pistol permitting.