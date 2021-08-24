Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What Do You Love About Being an Entrepreneur?

By Ernest Hamilton
sciencetimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurship certainly is not for everyone. It can be a tough avenue to go down, but for some it's the only kind of work that works for them. There are a lot of great benefits to owning your own business, let's hear from some business owners on what they love most about the job.

www.sciencetimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omid#Founder Ceo#Pride Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyThrive Global

Phillip Lew of C9 Staff: “Love What You Do”

Love What You Do — one of the biggest (and most dangerous) mistakes an executive can make is be trapped in an important position that he cares very little about. When you take a C-Suite position for any company in any industry, make sure you are passionate about the business you’re in. As a C-Suite executive, you’ll constantly find yourself working long hours, sitting in conferences, holding meetings after meetings after meetings, and spending hours on strategy. That’s taxing. And the only way for you to be able to stand it is if you love what you are doing.
ArtsVox

The complicated reality of doing what you love

Part of the Leisure Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. I didn’t love my old therapist, but she did give me one crucial piece of advice: Get a hobby. I was writing about food for work, so cooking didn’t really count as a hobby anymore — I’d already monetized that one — nor did reading, nor socializing, especially since all of my friends worked in my industry. I needed something in my life that existed apart from all that. I was stressed and, of course, also on my phone too much (and still am).
BusinessWashington Post

Career tips from Janet Yellen: Do what you love, but also what you hate

Most people dream of having a conversation with a president or a CEO or their favorite movie star or pro athlete. I dreamed of interviewing Janet Yellen. She was my Beyoncé. For the last 15 years, I have been a business and economics reporter, first at the public radio show “Marketplace” and now at NPR’s “The Indicator From Planet Money” podcast. And one thing you quickly learn when you cover business and economics is that you spend a lot of time talking to men. Economics is about 75 percent male (and predominantly White).
Relationship Advicesuccessfulmeetings.com

How to Change the Way You Market Your Digital and Hybrid Events

There is no doubt that events of all types can benefit from creative, consistent and effective marketing. But the challenge for many digital and hybrid event marketers is how to position these new event models. One way to look at digital events is through the product vs. service lens: For a post-pandemic audience, marketing digital events as a service might be your best choice.
EconomyNew Haven Register

3 Concepts to Keep in Mind When Becoming a COO

Part of becoming a successful chief operations officer (COO) is moving past your mistakes. I have often found that you must get out of your comfort zone and submit yourself to the process. Whether it's overseeing your workers, learning more about what your employees’ jobs entail, or going that extra mile to score the ideal team member, it is all a learning process.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

5 ways to make money with Lifestyles Unlimited

True or false? Investing in real estate could net you several different ways to earn passive income. When we asked the team at Lifestyles Unlimited their answer is true. Today mentor and successful investor, Joey Sullivan, explains the 5 ways you can make money in real estate!. Follow us on...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?

Love is a very wonderful and beautiful feeling. It’s perhaps one of the most indescribably deep emotion that one can feel for another. However, many people find it extremely difficult telling the difference between ”being in love with someone“; and “loving someone.”;. It’s very tempting to believe that they are...
YogaThrive Global

Lauren Dovey Of Heat Healer: “Do not be afraid to talk to your friends or loved ones if you aren’t feeling good about yourself or a situation you are in”

Do not be afraid to talk to your friends or loved ones if you aren’t feeling good about yourself or a situation you are in. You are never alone. Chances are they have experienced something similar themselves and have some words of wisdom. If life is getting to be too much, reaching out to your family doctor or a recommended psychologist does not mean giving up. It’s empowering and I think everyone should see a therapist if they can!
EconomyThrive Global

Coleen Haines of Your Town Media Training: “You better love what you do”

You better love what you do, because you won’t make a lot of money coming out of college. I had great, honest professors at Colorado State University, Fort Collins who told us this very thing. In my first job out of college, I got paid minimum wage, and my mom freaked, “You have a college degree!” Not a lot of people start their PR career “cutting their teeth,” in a tv newsroom, but boy, can you learn a TON! It’s fast-paced, deadline-driven, and you’ll make some of the best friends you’ll ever have. I loved my time working as a photojournalist in tv news, because of all those things. It makes you experience life in real-time, with other people, and you share those bonds of happiness, hurt, despair, and fun, forever. It takes years of real-life experiences and dealing head-on with crises to gain knowledge and to build a report and a client list.
Economybenefitspro.com

What no one tells you about being a next-generation benefits agency

When agencies start down the path of self-funding, many are mesmerized by the large cost savings and the fancy cost containment strategies they can employ. However, very rarely, will agencies hear about how this impacts both internal and external business processes. A team at J Donovan Financial tackled these topics...
Healthbuckeyefirearms.org

PODCAST: Why Doctors Turned Anti-Gun and What You Can Do About It

The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on the Podbean platform and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 27:. Doctors should focus on your health, not your politics. But in recent years, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy