What Do You Love About Being an Entrepreneur?

You better love what you do, because you won’t make a lot of money coming out of college. I had great, honest professors at Colorado State University, Fort Collins who told us this very thing. In my first job out of college, I got paid minimum wage, and my mom freaked, “You have a college degree!” Not a lot of people start their PR career “cutting their teeth,” in a tv newsroom, but boy, can you learn a TON! It’s fast-paced, deadline-driven, and you’ll make some of the best friends you’ll ever have. I loved my time working as a photojournalist in tv news, because of all those things. It makes you experience life in real-time, with other people, and you share those bonds of happiness, hurt, despair, and fun, forever. It takes years of real-life experiences and dealing head-on with crises to gain knowledge and to build a report and a client list.