Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch adds 60FPS support to current-gen
An Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch is coming to the game today and introduces the ability to run it at 60FPS on Xbox Series S & X and PS5 via backwards compatibility. Originally released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was mostly well received by fans and critics alike. Set in Ancient Greece during 431 BCE, the game has you playing through the secrets of the Peloponnesian War. As many come to expect with an Assassin’s Creed title, the game has a beautiful historical setting.stevivor.com
