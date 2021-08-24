Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch adds 60FPS support to current-gen

By Eleni Thomas
stevivor.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch is coming to the game today and introduces the ability to run it at 60FPS on Xbox Series S & X and PS5 via backwards compatibility. Originally released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was mostly well received by fans and critics alike. Set in Ancient Greece during 431 BCE, the game has you playing through the secrets of the Peloponnesian War. As many come to expect with an Assassin’s Creed title, the game has a beautiful historical setting.

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#60fps#Xbox Series S X#Ac#Xbox One#Stevivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Games with Gold – Games of the Month for September 2021

It’s back to school, the American giant reveals to us at the end of each month the new titles revealed by Microsoft for the subscribers of his offer Xbox games with gold. As usual, the brand offers four games at X that are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Also note that the Xbox 360 titles offered in the offer will work on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One thanks to the latter’s backwards compatibility.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 will officially run at 4K/60 fps

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for eight years, and it's available on a variety of different platforms. But thanks to its huge explorable world and its immersive Grand Theft Auto Online mode, the game still has a lot of life left in it. On November 11, the game debuts on Xbox Series X and PS5, and we now know that it will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second — at least on the latter console.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Players Surprised With Stealth Release of Popular Game

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game has been stealth released, catching PlayStation and Xbox fans by surprise. More specifically, Bandai Namco and French developer Tarsier Studios surprised everyone by releasing Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition on not just PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but PC as well. According to the pair, the enhanced edition of the game that was just released earlier this year comes packing a visual upgrade complete with ray-traced reflections, improvements to volumetric shadows, interactive particles, and general increased detail. Complimenting this is a 3D soundscape mix that's accessible with both 5.1 and 7.1.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC Release Date – when is it coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, this week. It will follow the previously released Sigrblot Season Free Update, which kicked off last July 29. It featured flying, new fighting tournaments, dice games, three new quests, new settlement decorations, items and weapons. This update also included the addition of one-handed swords to the game. It will run until August 19.
FIFATechRadar

eFootball will have ‘major visual enhancements’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Konami has confirmed that eFootball will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there won’t be support for 120Hz capable displays. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, eFootball’s producer Seitaro Kimura said that players should “expect to see major visual enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X” but confirmed that “there is no 120Hz support on console".
Video GamesPosted by
Daily News

Assassins Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris is a welcome addition to the franchise: review

You can never really get enough Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft’s long-running franchise has long been a fun romp through history, especially with recent entries like AC: Odyssey and AC: Syndicate. One of the best of the bunch was last year’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The first entry on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 platforms brought a slightly more lumbering flavor to things, less of a ...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite will require nearly 100GB of disk space, according to leak

According to a new image that's currently doing the rounds on the internet, Halo Infinite will supposedly require nearly 100GB of drive space on your Xbox console. The screenshot above shows that Halo Infinite's download size is apparently a whopping 97.24GB. If this image is real, then you may have to delete a game or two from your Xbox console's disk drive to make some space for the Master Chief's next outing.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Watch Dogs: Legion Getting Assassin’s Creed Crossover With Upcoming Update

If you play Watch Dogs: Legion and like Assassin’s Creed, then you’ll like the new update that’s coming to the game very soon. Ubisoft is the maker behind these two popular games, and for the first time, they are getting a crossover. A new trailer has announced that Assassin’s Creed will be coming to Watch Dogs: Legion in the latest update, which drops on August 24.
Video GamesIGN

Psychonauts 2: The First 18 Minutes On Xbox Series X (4K 60FPS)

Check out the first 18 minutes of Psychonauts 2 in 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X! In Psychonauts 2, you play as Raz in a new 3D action-adventure world. No longer a student, Raz is now a member of the Psychonauts, and he's trying to solve the mystery of who is behind the kidnapping of Lili's dad and leader of the Psychonauts, Truman Zanotto. All of Raz's powers return, including Levitation, Telekenesis, Pyrokenesis, and more. Also returning are characters such as Sasha Nein, Milla Vodello, and Lili Zanotto.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Quake Remaster Is Real, And It's Out Now On Xbox Game Pass

Oh it's true! After a unknown Quake game was rated for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S earlier today, it has now been revealed to be an 'enhanced' edition of the original title, available now with Xbox Game Pass!. This isn't just a simple remaster either, as...
Video GamesPosted by
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone your skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy