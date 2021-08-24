Gemma Rose Grooms, 23 months, of Aurora, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, peacefully at home in her sleep. Gemma was born on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, to Josh and Melissa (Makela) Grooms in Duluth. Gemma loved her older brother, Greyson and was his copycat. She enjoyed dancing, singing, going to the park, picking dandelions, and playing in water, especially on hot days. She also enjoyed being pulled by Greyson or her grandma or grandpa in her wagon. She loved her baby dolls, her blankie, and reading books. She delighted in giving hugs and kisses. Gemma had many friends at Sara Mammenga’s daycare. Gemma enjoyed singing. A few of her favorite songs to sing in the backseat of the car with Greyson was "Speckled Frogs" and “Mr. Golden Sun.” She always carried her stuffed animals or a baby doll along with her. She liked to sit on the arm of the chair and watch TV with her Daddy or Mommy. Her favorite TV show was “Morphle.” She liked wearing hats, flowers, and many other accessories in her curly hair.