A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.