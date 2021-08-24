EU considers help for rare earth magnet production - sources

Swiss energy company H2 Energy Europe has bought an 11-hectare plot near Esbjerg, in Denmark, for a power-to-X (PtX) facility to convert green electricity into hydrogen, by 2024. The gas would be used in trucks and other heavy land transport. According to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new PtX facility will be Europe’s largest. The ministry said offshore wind farms in the North Sea grant access to the green electricity essential for the production of green hydrogen. “While this major investment is the great news of today, only a few months ago it was announced that Europe’s largest green ammonia plant is going to be built near Esbjerg as well,” wrote the ministry on Monday. Another selling point is the export opportunity to large industrial areas of Germany and elsewhere in Northern Europe. “To build a GW-sized green hydrogen production site fits into the PtX strategy of Denmark and we are looking forward to being part of this strategy by setting up the green ecosystem in Denmark,” said Clifford zur Nieden, director at H2 Energy Europe. “There are different hurdles to overcome to make the transition to hydrogen trucking, including the accelerated construction of hydrogen pipelines, but in close cooperation with the Danish government we believe that this is feasible.” The energy company already produces green hydrogen in Switzerland and has almost 50 hydrogen trucks in operation. It expects a further 1,600 hydrogen trucks to be delivered in the next few years.