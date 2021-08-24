Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EU considers help for rare earth magnet production - sources

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - The EU is working on proposals to jump-start home output of a type of specialist magnet vital in electric car motors by offering support to local producers so they can compete with Chinese rivals, sources close to the situation said. The moves to support production of rare earth...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Magnet#Permanent Magnets#Rare Earths#Chinese#Neo Performance Materials#Ev#Transport Environment#Eu Commission#World Trade Organisation#Internal Market#Vac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
BusinessBBC

China linked to takeover of Italian drone plant

Six managers of an Italian company that makes military-grade drones for Nato have been reported to prosecutors after a lengthy investigation by financial crimes police. Tax police said the takeover of the unnamed company in north-east Italy, had broken arms laws. Investigators said a firm based in Hong Kong had...
Economymining.com

Home: China battles with aluminum’s decarbonization paradox

Bulls are on the rampage in the aluminum market. The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) contract has led the way, rocketing to a 13-year high on Monday. The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month price has followed, hitting its own 10-year high of $2,726.50 per tonne on Tuesday. The price surge is...
Energy Industrywsau.com

Japan, Russia to cooperate in hydrogen, ammonia to fight climate change

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan and Russia on Thursday agreed to work together on hydrogen and ammonia production, the Japanese industry ministry said on Thursday, as the long-time partners in oil and natural gas shift the focus to cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Russian Energy...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Poland expands US LNG commitments

US-based Venture Global says a bolstered supply agreement contributes to Poland’s energy security. US-based Venture Global LNG said September 2 it reached a long-term agreement to supply Poland with volumes of the super-cooled form of natural gas. The agreement with Poland's state-owned PGNiG, calls for the supply of 2mn metric...
BusinessTelegraph

Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption. Prices rose 3pc to $2,726 (£1,985) on the London Metal Exchange - the highest level since May 2011 - with analysts forecasting further gains. China produces more than half the world's...
EconomyTax Foundation

Cigarette Taxes in Europe

To ensure the functioning of its internal market, the European Union (EU) sets a minimum excise duty on cigarettes. It consists of a specific component and an ad valorem component, resulting in a minimum overall excise duty of €1.80 (US $2.05) per 20-cigarette pack and 60 percent of an EU country’s weighted average retail selling price (certain exceptions apply). As this map shows, most EU countries levy much higher excise duties on cigarettes than legally required.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

European court says German energy regulatory methods are insufficient

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Court of Justice of the European Union on Thursday said Germany's energy regulator must be more independent in applying the bloc's electricity and gas regulations. The CJEU criticised the Bundesnetzagentur's (BnetzA), practices regarding company unbundling rules and methods related to the calculation of network...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: UK food and drink exports to EU plummet by £2bn

UK food and drink exports to the European Union have plummeted by £2bn in the past year as Brexit frustrates key supply chains. Exports to Germany, Spain and Italy were all down by more than a third in the past year, according to new analysis from the Food and Drink Federation. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increased barriers to trade due to the UK leaving the European Union are driving the fall.Imports from the EU also shrank by 11.2 per cent (or nearly £1.7bn) in a year, according to the analysis, which compared the first six months...
LifestyleFOXBusiness

Italy announces tighter entry requirements for US tourists

Countries around the world are putting restrictions on American travelers as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. In a release from the country's U.S. Embassy and Consulates, Italy said Wednesday that beginning on Tuesday travelers from the U.S. may only enter if they present a negative molecular PCR or rapid antigen test result carried out within 72 hours of arrival and either an anti-COVID-19 vaccination certificate for a European Medicines Agency (EMA)-recognized vaccine or a medical certificate confirming recovery from the virus dated no more than six months before departure.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Off for A ++: New EU energy efficiency label for lamps

From Wednesday onwards, a new version of the EU energy label will apply in all shops and online sales outlets for lightbulbs and other illuminants. The lamps again only have an identifier between “A” as the best rating and “G” as the worst rating. The intermediate levels such as “A ++” introduced since 2015, which confused many buyers, are no longer available in favor of the clearer scale.
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

European Union Lays Out New Textile Strategy

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — To date, governments have mostly left individual corporations to deal with fashion’s environmental impact. But the European Union wants to step in and start proposing legislation that will help the industry control its waste issues better. Following the European Green Deal in 2019, policymakers have identified fashion, and in particular the textiles industry, as a priority area to pave the way for a carbon neutral and circular economy. The first step is the creation of a new Textile Strategy, which will frame the areas the new legislation will focus on over the next...
AdvocacyGreenBiz

How the EU is financing circularity

Adapted from GreenFin Weekly, a free newsletter. Subscribe here. BASQUE COUNTRY, SPAIN: The first time I spent Christmas with my future husband’s family, his mother Mila gave me a beautiful wool shawl she had knitted by hand. This was roughly 20 years ago, long before talk of a circular economy, but that shawl was as circular as they come. Because to produce this gift for me, Mila had carefully unraveled the yarn of one of my husband’s sweaters, a sweater given to him by his ex-girlfriend.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: new plans in the Nordics, China, Canada and Australia

Swiss energy company H2 Energy Europe has bought an 11-hectare plot near Esbjerg, in Denmark, for a power-to-X (PtX) facility to convert green electricity into hydrogen, by 2024. The gas would be used in trucks and other heavy land transport. According to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the new PtX facility will be Europe’s largest. The ministry said offshore wind farms in the North Sea grant access to the green electricity essential for the production of green hydrogen. “While this major investment is the great news of today, only a few months ago it was announced that Europe’s largest green ammonia plant is going to be built near Esbjerg as well,” wrote the ministry on Monday. Another selling point is the export opportunity to large industrial areas of Germany and elsewhere in Northern Europe. “To build a GW-sized green hydrogen production site fits into the PtX strategy of Denmark and we are looking forward to being part of this strategy by setting up the green ecosystem in Denmark,” said Clifford zur Nieden, director at H2 Energy Europe. “There are different hurdles to overcome to make the transition to hydrogen trucking, including the accelerated construction of hydrogen pipelines, but in close cooperation with the Danish government we believe that this is feasible.” The energy company already produces green hydrogen in Switzerland and has almost 50 hydrogen trucks in operation. It expects a further 1,600 hydrogen trucks to be delivered in the next few years.
Businesstelecoms.com

Extent of EU corruption by big tech lobbying revealed

According to a new study technology is the biggest lobby sector to the European Union and that spend is dominated by US tech giants. The study was compiled by Corporate Europe Observatory and Lobbycontrol and relied on data from the EU Transparency Register, which publishes the details of those organisations who carry out activities to influence the EU policy and decision-making process. Otherwise known as lobbying, this is essentially legalized corruption through which those organisations with the deepest pockets attempt to influence policy making to their benefit.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's refinery crackdown leaves oil tankers with nowhere to go

China is cracking down on its private-sector oil refiners in a bid to close tax loopholes and mitigate pollution. Approximately a quarter of the nation's mammoth refining capacity comes from these independent refineries, known as "teapots." Beijing allowed these private refiners with their most limited crude import quota since 2015,...
Energy IndustryNew Scientist

Why the UK doesn't need a new coal mine

THE past few months have seen temperature records smashed. Global warming has cranked up extreme weather events that have wrecked towns by fire and flood. So it seems an odd time for the UK to consider opening a new coal mine. Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would be the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Slovak TSO Eustream prepares for hydrogen era

Its legacy network can be repurposed to carry new gases to other central European countries. One of the European Union's largest transmission system operators Eustream is preparing its network for the transport of blended hydrogen and low-carbon gases, it said August 31. By the end of 2023 it hopes that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy