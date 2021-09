Windows 11 is set to arrive (for some users at least) in the coming months, and brings with it a new look that’s proving to be quite divisive. That doesn’t mean people aren’t interested in upgrading to the new OS. In fact, in a new survey of Windows users, over half of those people polled said they intend to upgrade to Windows 11 as soon as possible, with the centered Start menu and native support for Android apps being the two big draws.