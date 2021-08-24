Cancel
Dallas, TX

Critical Missing Person-Mrs. Joannia Hoyt Johnson

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Joannia Hoyt Johnson has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Critical Missing Person Mrs. Joannia Hoyt Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was last seen on August 23, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m., in the 800 block of Wood River Drive in Dallas, Texas (Beat 743). Mrs. Johnson is described as a white-haired, brown-eyed, Black female approximately 5’2” in height and weighing approximately 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a yellow blouse and brown pants. Mrs. Johnson may be confused and in need of assistance.

dpdbeat.com

Comments / 0

 

