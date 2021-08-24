Jennifer Cagle: COVID-19 Crisis Advanced Mortgage Industry Adoption of Tech by 10 Years

PERSON OF THE WEEK: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of the real estate and mortgage industries. Fortunately, some of its effects have been positive. To learn more about the positive impact the coronavirus has had on our industry – particularly the accelerated adoption of e-closings – we spoke with Jennifer Cagle, vice president of loan producer product development for FICS (Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc.), a mortgage software company that provides flexible loan origination and mortgage servicing software.