Girls Soccer doubles up on Elyria High
The Sailors soccer team traveled to Elyria High School for their second game in three days. The Sailors continued their early season surge, defeating the Pioneers by a score of 8-4. The Sailors started the goal count early, scoring the opening goal of the match in just 22 seconds. It was a hard fought battle at times but the defense remained tough. The offensive charge was led by Livia Penton, who accounted for 4 goals and 2 assists. Adding to fire power was Rose Sewall with a hat trick. Rounding out the stats for the Sailors were Sydney Herchler with a goal and Emma Sergent with an assist.vermilionathletics.org
