College Sports

Whittingham and the Utes Set Sights on Weber State and 2021 Season

By Michelle Bodkin
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall camp over the Utes firmly have their sites set on the 2021 season. The team has already broke out into scout teams as of week ago in prep for Weber State according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Excitement around the program is at an all time high with most of the energy being directed to who will be Utah’s starting quarterback between Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer and sophomore team captain Cam Rising. Earlier in the day news broke from various media outlets including UteZone that Charlie Brewer has been given the nod, however, Whittingham wasn’t ready to confirm or deny the reports, coyly reminding everyone the depth chart will be released Thursday.

Utah State
Kyle Whittingham
#Weber State#American Football#The Utes Set Sights#Utes#Baylor#Defense#Leadership Council#Ap
NFL247Sports

The Utes Anxiously Await First Opponent Weber State

As the countdown to Utah football enters single digits, the wear of constant practice with no games is starting to kick in for the Utes. Head coach Kyle Whittingham noted the get-up-and-go the team has been experiencing throughout fall camp was lacking a bit in Tuesday’s practice. Despite not being the Utes’ best effort of the gear up to Weber State and the 2021, Whittingham said they still got a lot accomplished.
West Valley City, UT247Sports

Utes enter 2021 season with heavy hearts, but high expectations

SALT LAKE CITY — It’ll soon be 10 years. On the evening of Sept. 1, 2011, less than two hours after the Utah Utes opened the season with a 27-10 win over Montana State, they suffered a painful loss. Janelle Tongaonevai, whose husband Ron played on the defensive line for the Utes, was killed in a car accident in West Valley City.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo sends massive warning to rest of NFL about Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will do more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos Veteran Player Surfacing In Growing Trade Rumors

The Denver Broncos boast one of the deepest, most talented secondaries in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Although that’s widely regarded as a good problem to have, it may leave one veteran cornerback without a spot to fill this fall. As a result, the Broncos might be in...
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots cut Brian Hoyer

The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the...
Utah Stateespn700sports.com

Utah Football vs Weber State – Game Preview, Broadcast Info + more

Utah Football game days return to Rice-Eccles Stadium this week, as the Utes’ season opener is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on Thursday against Weber State (TV: Pac-12 Network / RADIO: ESPN700). With capacity expanded to 51,444 with the addition of the brand-new Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Auburn, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: An open letter to Bo Nix

This is certainly not the Auburn you expected. We can all agree on that. You signed up to be the next great quarterback under Gus Malzahn. That didn’t work out. You were ready to elevate Auburn into a perennial Playoff contender. That didn’t work out. It’s time to shake it...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

USC TE Malcolm Epps could provide reinforcement in San Jose State game

LOS ANGELES — With the first week of the season here, the USC football team got some good injury news on Tuesday. Tight end Malcolm Epps returned to practice after missing much of camp with turf toe. The Texas transfer, who spent most practices in August in a walking boot, looked like his old self, moving crisply on the field and cutting off both feet.
Arizona StateAZFamily

No. 25 ASU opens 2021 season against Southern Utah

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State opens their 2021 football season Thursday night as they host Southern Utah. Entering head coach Herm Edwards' fourth season, the Sun Devils are ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and have their sights set on making a run at the Pac-12 title. ASU finished the COVID-shortened 2020 season 2-2, but defeated rival Arizona 70-7 to retain the Territorial Cup for a fourth consecutive season.

