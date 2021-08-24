Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LA Rams: 4 positive takeaways from Raiders preseason game

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams preseason status right now is two games down, one more to go. So far, the LA Rams have taken a rather extreme approach to the preseason games by sitting starters, key backups, and other valued players. The result? Up to 35 players on the roster have not taken a single snap in a preseason game so far this season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Preseason#Preseason Games#High School Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders-Rams open game thread

Here it is, Game 2 of the preseason for your Las Vegas Raiders as they visit the Los Angeles Rams. Training camp has been good for the Raiders. The 20-7 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks last Saturday night was good for the Raiders. The two scrimmage days this week against the Rams was good for the Raiders.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Raiders upbeat coming out of joint practices with LA Rams

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller understands the importance of joint practices. Two years ago, when the Raiders were still playing in Oakland, they welcomed the Los Angeles Rams for two days of workouts. Those sessions helped prepare Waller for what would be a breakout fourth NFL season in which he caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders at Rams 2021 preseason live stream: How to watch online

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Pod-TST: Instant reaction to Rams 17-16 preseason loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams saw a strong four-quarter performance from quarterback Bryce Perkins, plus flashes of excellence from players like Chris Garrett, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, J.J. Koski, Brontae Harris, J.R. Reed and others, but lost a preseason game to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. The most important...
NFLlvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Win Battle Of LA, 17-16, With Many Silver & Black Fans From Los Angeles Attending Preseason Game At SoFi Stadium; 68,834 Tickets Distributed

Technically speaking, it was the Los Angeles Rams vs the Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason game at SoFi Stadium last week. Sounded like the battle of LA. But with so many fans wearing the Silver & Black tonight when the Las Vegas Raiders visited the Rams’ SoFi Stadium tonight, you get the sense the Raiders vs. the Rams game was the real battle for Los Angeles.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams-Raiders practice brawl adds anticipation to nationally-televised preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are slated to hold a preseason game on Saturday night at 7 PM, but so far the tenor of everything you hear out of camp is that Wednesday and Thursday’s joint practices will carry more weight, importance, and excitement than anything you’re set to see in the game this weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy