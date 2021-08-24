Tyler ISD to offer $500 vaccine incentive to fully-vaccinated staff

Tyler Independent School District's Board of Trustees has approved a one-time $500 incentive for fully-vaccinated district employees.

Employees must complete a COVID-19 vaccination form and submit proof by November 1, 2021. Already vaccinated employees can also take part in the vaccine program.

“We want to encourage Tyler ISD employees who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be vaccinated,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences.”

Funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) – emergency COVID-19 relief money- will be used to pay for the incentive.

Tyler ISD has asked that employees who wish to join the program get their first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as soon as possible to be able to be fully vaccinated by the deadline.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot to be fully vaccinated.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org