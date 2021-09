After a frustrating season that was both played late and cut significantly short last school year, Wilcox Volleyball looks to have bounced back in a big way. Last year’s COVID-shortened season saw the Volleyball team play in just six matches. Compare that number to the previous season in which they played 37, and one realizes just how little of a season they were able to play. Wilcox Head Coach April Lujan had to deal with low turnout numbers, not only due to COVID-19, but because the season was pushed back so late, it ended up going head to head with the club volleyball season.