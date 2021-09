Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confessed that she once ran away as a trainee due to the difficulty of dieting. On the September 1 broadcast of tvN's variety show 'You Quiz on the Block', Girls' Generation made a group guest appearance. Here, Taeyeon revealed a story from back in her trainee days. When asked if she ever thought about giving up before debuting as a singer, she stated, "I wanted someone to hold onto me. I didn't want to let go of everything. I suddenly remembered this, but back then, I was chubbier than the others. Dieting was so difficult. I had to sing, but they would tell me that my body had to be skinny too. But [losing weight] didn't happen easily. As a result, I got so angry and frustrated that I went back to my home."